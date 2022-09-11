Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Position Increased by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises 1.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $510,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $29,649,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 119,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -526.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

