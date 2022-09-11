Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.46. 1,526,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

