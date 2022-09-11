Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 113,348 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 113,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 1,032,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

