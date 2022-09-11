Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,735 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

