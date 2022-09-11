Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 16,513,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $1,200,195 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

