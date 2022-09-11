Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $428.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $428,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. 22,655,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

