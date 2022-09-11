Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

NYSE O traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 4,144,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,302. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

