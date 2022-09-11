Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.
NYSE:BXP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,402. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
