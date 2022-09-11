Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

