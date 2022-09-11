Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.16 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PagerDuty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.68.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 799,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.