Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,802,000 after buying an additional 253,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,144,000 after buying an additional 237,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 850,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

