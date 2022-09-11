Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

FRSH traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,318. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

