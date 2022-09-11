Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 40.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $339.16. 649,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,218. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

