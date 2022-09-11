Lifesci Capital Comments on Akili, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akili in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akili’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akili’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

AKLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $4.49 on Friday. Akili has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

