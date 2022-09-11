Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

About Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of LSPD opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.