Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

