LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

