Lonestar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,000. Harley-Davidson makes up 1.4% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.