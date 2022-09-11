Lonestar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Kosmos Energy worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

