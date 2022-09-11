Lonestar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 56,830 shares during the period. Danaos makes up 0.6% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Danaos worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.