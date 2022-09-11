Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $154,962.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi. The official website for Lossless is lossless.cash.

Buying and Selling Lossless

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

