Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $72.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 153.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 1.6% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 2.3% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Lovesac by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

