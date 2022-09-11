LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

