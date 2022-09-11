M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.47. The company has a market cap of £22.28 million and a PE ratio of 921.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.66).

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at M Winkworth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In other news, insider Simon Agace bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,761.72).

About M Winkworth

(Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.