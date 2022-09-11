Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.0% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Marathon Petroleum worth $107,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

