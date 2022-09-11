Mark Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 71,517 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

