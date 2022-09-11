Mark Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

AMT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $261.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

