Mark Asset Management LP Sells 15,680 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 1.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 101,576 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,977. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.