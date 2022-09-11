Mark Asset Management LP Sells 24,510 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mark Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 3.1% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

