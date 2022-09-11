Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 2.0% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.36. 1,392,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.49.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

