Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,922,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

