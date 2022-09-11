Mass Ave Global Inc. Acquires 95,770 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mass Ave Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 7.8% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Yum China worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yum China by 24.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.60. 1,035,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

