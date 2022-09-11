Mass Ave Global Inc. Invests $368,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 41,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 143,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 216,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 674,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after buying an additional 363,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,632,316. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.