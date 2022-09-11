Mass Ave Global Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,073. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

