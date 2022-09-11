MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $21.17. 308,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.