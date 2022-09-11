Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Matterport Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Matterport has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

