McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

