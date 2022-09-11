MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target Cut to €212.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($212.24) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.