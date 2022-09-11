Mercor Finance (MRCR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130,663.80

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Mercor Finance has a market cap of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance (MRCR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

