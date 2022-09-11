Metacoin (METAC) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Major Exchanges

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome. The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company. The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.