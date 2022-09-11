Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 3,159,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 in the last 90 days. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

