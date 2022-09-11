Mizuho Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $76.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

