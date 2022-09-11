Mizuho Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $42.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.59.

NIO opened at $19.16 on Thursday. NIO has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIO will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIO by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

