Modex (MODEX) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Modex (MODEX) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Modex coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modex has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

