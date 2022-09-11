Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

