Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.71% of Molina Healthcare worth $139,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $214,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $348.23. 444,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,117. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

