Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $21,606.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001657 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

