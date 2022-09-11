Morgan Stanley Increases Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target to €142.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC raised Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average is $138.75. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

