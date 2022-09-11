Morgan Stanley Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $233.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $157.52 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

