Morgan Stanley Trims Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price to CHF 84

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 85 to CHF 84 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

